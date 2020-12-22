Davis ends the year with a superb treble for Stretton

Church Stretton and Shrewsbury Up & Comers battled the elements, as well as each other, in the final Salop Leisure League action of 2020 (Picture: Ian Francis)

On a day when the scheduled programme was decimated by the weather, Davis reigned in the rain by bagging a hat-trick in Stetton’s resounding 5-1 home success.

In the only Premier Division clash of the day, the hosts had the points sealed by half-time following an impressive opening 45 minutes during which they established a 4-1 lead.

James Hill and Carl Jones bagged the opening two goals before Davis struck twice in four minutes just before the half-time break.

Davis then completed his hat-trick and wrapped up the scoring on the hour mark to complete a good day for the home side.

The victory saw Stretton climb up to fifth in the standings.

Just two games survived the torrential rain in Division One.

Leaders Prees United extended their advantage at the top after recording their fifth win in six outings.

Visiting Morda United were the latest side to be swept aside as Prees eased to a 4-1 success.

Dawley Town Reserves dug deep to claim victory at Telford Amateurs despite falling behind early on and playing the last 35 minutes with 10 men.

A penalty from Alex Margina gave hosts Telford the lead with just six minutes gone.

Dawley were level by the break thanks to a 40th-minute effort from George Lees.

Lees then saw red on 55 minutes, but the visitors battled on and grabbed a winner through Jacob Horne five minutes from full-time.