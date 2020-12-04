Bridgnorth eyeing another FA Vase upset

The Crown Meadow men return to action tomorrow following the second national lockdown when they travel to Midland League outfit Walsall Wood.

And while preparations for both clubs have been far from ideal, Whitehouse believes the recent lack of action could help level the playing field.

A series of fitness sessions via Zoom have helped keep the majority of Whitehouse’s squad active during the lockdown while some players have stuck with their own fitness regimes.

And, with Bridgnorth being placed in tier two of the government’s three-tier coronavirus system, the gaffer was hoping to fit in one pre-match training session.

“What we decided to do was set up some fitness sessions on Zoom,” said Whitehouse.

“Quite a few of the lads took it up while some didn’t think it was their cup of tea so they have been doing runs and their own fitness work.

“They have all been keeping active, which is important and what we wanted.

“It could work in our favour. Walsall Wood are obviously in the league above, but they are in the same boat as us, as in they haven’t been able to train properly.

“It might not be a bad time to play them, rather than six weeks down the line when they are match sharp.”

After taking charge following departure of Graham Ward, Whitehouse has seen encouraging signs of improvement from his side with two wins from three outings, including an impressive success away to Harrowby United in the previous round of the Vase.

“We are going into it as underdogs, we know that, just as it was in the last round away to Harrowby,” said Whitehouse.

“No one really gave us a chance in that game, mainly because of the start we had to the season.

“The lads are chomping at the bit, especially the ones who had run into a bit of form before the lockdown.

“We have changed our shape to help our players and picked up two wins from three games. Hopefully we can impose ourselves on them Saturday.”