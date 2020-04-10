Double delight for Prestfelde’s star turns

The School walked away with two of the top honours at the The Shropshire Schools Sports & Athletics Association’s John Beswick International Awards evening at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

The awards recognise talented young people who have represented their country at sport over the preceding year, and who attend an affiliated school or college in Shropshire.

The evening also pays tribute to the most successful Shropshire secondary school team, primary school sport and long service representation.

And there were celebrations all round when Prestfelde’s highly-talented under-13 boys cricket team won the major award of the evening, The John Beswick Team Award for secondary schools.

They took the honour after being crowned National English Schools champions. The youngsters claimed the David English Bunbury Cup last July by beating Millfield Preparatory School in the final of a competition that saw over 1,000 schools take part.

In addition, Prestfelde’s under-11 football team headed home with the Derek Hayward Award for the Best Primary School team.

The school’s successful under-13 cricketers at the awards night

The side won the prestigious Shrewsbury School sixes, and the regional ISFA Midlands Tournament hosted by Repton School, before finishing seventh in the National Finals at St. George’s Park.

Advertising

Both teams received their awards from Shrewsbury Town and former Wolves and Wales midfielder Dave Edwards.

The school’s director of sport Rob Newey said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition at such a prestigious event. To beat off competition from so many strong sporting schools is a lovely way to celebrate the talents and hard work of both our pupils and staff.”

Prestfelde head Fiona Orchard added: “We are extremely proud to have been recognised for these prestigious awards. This is testament to our superb coaches, dedicated pupils and continual support from our parent community.

“Sport enhances our offer at Prestfelde by igniting our pupils love of sport, providing them with many skills including team working and leadership as well as ensuring that their physical health and mental wellbeing remains a priority for life.”