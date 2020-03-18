Ludlow hold title-chasers in a thriller

Colts seemed to relish the task of tackling their second-placed hosts on a new 4G surface and saw an early strike from goal-machine Danny Crowther ruled out for offside.

Malvern responded to that early scare and forced Colts goalkeeper Regan Tonkinson into a couple of smart saves.

The home side’s pressure paid off when they took the lead, only for Colts to hit back and level through Crowther.

But it was Malvern who had the final say of the opening half when they nosed back in front.

Colts came out fired up at the start of the second half and it wasn’t long before they were back on level terms. Dan Griffiths won the ball in midfield before finding Jabez Smith, who beat two defenders and crossed for Crowther to net his second.

Malvern started to pile on the pressure, but they were rocked when a misplaced back pass fell to Griffiths, who rounded the keeper to score.

Unfortunately for Colts, they couldn’t hold on to their lead with the hosts levelling matters 15 minutes from time.

Leaders Clee Hill failed to take advantage of Malvern dropping points as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Hereford Pegasus Reserves.

The result left Clee a point clear if Malvern, but having played a game more.