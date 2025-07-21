Local teens set to represent Team GB at one of the world’s biggest sporting events

The World Games, organised in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is the second-largest multi-sport event in the world—only behind the Olympics. It takes place once every four years and brings together over 4,000 elite athletes from more than 100 countries, across disciplines not currently featured in the Olympic Games. With 253 medal events, the Games are the pinnacle of competition for athletes in sports like Performance Cheer, Flying Disc, Muay Thai, Tug of War and more.

Among those world-class athletes will be Rosie and Marv—two 17-year-olds competing in Doubles Performance Cheer, a sport at the intersection of dance, acrobatics, and technical precision.

Team England will be represented as Team Great Britain at the World Games

After just Eleven days of training together, they qualified virtually as Team GB and went on to place 11th globally for the World Games Series qualifying event.

At their second virtual competition they achieved an incredible 6th place , being recognised again as Team GB.

In April, they made history at the ICU World Championships in Florida by finishing 6th in the world as Team England—earning one of only ten invitations worldwide to compete at The World Games where they will be representing Team GB.

Team GB and Sport Cheer England

They are now preparing to fly to China on 10th August, with their official competition dates set for 15th and 16th August.

This is not only a moment of personal triumph, but a national milestone: Rosie and Marv are the first English duo to ever reach the finals in their division. Even more impressively, they’re junior athletes competing in a senior category. Entirely self-funded, they coach younger athletes in their free time and represent the best of British grassroots sport.

Team England (Team GB) will be joined at the event by Team Scotland who will be the official alternates for Team GB’s United effort.

The moment the pair found out they made finals

Their journey embodies dedication, teamwork, and resilience. It’s also a chance to spotlight a major global sporting event that remains under-represented in UK media. With cheerleading only recently recognised as a sport in England, their participation comes at a historic moment for the discipline.

Now, with just weeks to go before take-off, Rosie and Marv are working to raise £13,800 to cover flights, visa costs, coaching travel and training support.

To help these young athletes seize the opportunity of a lifetime, supporters can donate directly via JustGiving here: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rachael-smart- 1 - every contribution makes a meaningful difference.

Speaking to ITV news

Businesses interested in visibility opportunities and community impact are also invited to get in touch now to explore Team GB sponsorship packages available at bronze, silver, and gold levels.

Before finals

On stage