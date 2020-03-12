Menu

Shrewsbury bounce back in style

By Nick Elwell | Grassroots | Published:

Shrewsbury bounced back to winning ways in West Midlands One with a five-star display at home to Tamworth.

Shrewsbury’s Tom McKitterick takes on his opponent

Shrewsbury celebrate their opening goal

After a disappointing performance in their previous outing at Aldridge, Shrewsbury hit form to put five unanswered goals past their visitors.

The hosts made the perfect start with a penalty corner resulting in Liam Daddo-Langlois flicking the ball home to open the scoring.

A penalty corner also provided the route to a second goal, with a well-worked move finished off by skipper AJ Smith.

With Tamworth struggling to break the Shrewsbury defensive unit, the hosts were able to dictate the tempo and they were rewarded with a third strike before half-time.

Some fine counter-attacking play from youngsters Tom McKitterick and Daddo-Langlois provided Will Evans with the chance to make it 3-0, which he duly took.

The second half belonged to Daddo-Langlois as he netted a brace to complete his hat-trick.

Shrewsbury are away to Pershore on Saturday.

Ludlow are fourth in the table following a 2-2 draw at home to second-placed Stafford. A trip to Khalsa Leamington is next up for Ludlow.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

