Opinion: A message from Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA - a new season, a shared ambition

Last season was nothing short of inspirational.

Across every corner of our county, football continued to unite communities, develop young talent and provide opportunities for everyone - regardless of background or ability - to be part of something bigger.

Andy Weston, Shropshire FA CEO

From the quiet dedication of our referees to the tireless work of club volunteers and the growing participation across girls’ and disability football, Shropshire once again proved itself a proud and thriving hub of the national game.

County Cup Winners

Among our standout achievements last season:

Record Participation: We saw a significant rise in player registrations across youth, women’s and walking football. The growth in girls’ football especially reflects years of groundwork and commitment from clubs, schools and volunteers across the county.

Girls' Football

Our landmark partnership with Telford based SEAH, as overall sponsor of grassroots football for females in Shropshire, continues to benefit more than 2,500+ players as well as our 60 registered female referees and newly trained cohort of female coaches, whilst also helping to enhance our female cup competitions.

Facility Development: Investment through the Football Foundation and local partnerships enabled improvements at several grassroots venues, including approval for new 3G pitches and upgraded changing facilities, helping us to create welcoming, safe and sustainable spaces for our football community.

Coach and Referee Development: We trained and supported hundreds of new referees and coaches, ensuring the future of our game is in skilled and passionate hands.

Coaching

Community Projects: Initiatives such as our volunteer recognition programmes - our Long Service Awards, Monthly FairPlay Awards and Grassroots Awards.

As we look ahead to the 2025/26 season, our priorities remain focused, ambitious and rooted in the grassroots ethos.

Some of the key areas we’ll be championing include:

Just Play

Equity, Diversity & Inclusion: We’re committed to creating environments where everyone feels safe, welcomed and represented. Our new EDI Action Plan, launching this Autumn, will guide clubs and leagues in building inclusive pathways at all levels.

Youth Engagement: A new Young Leaders programme will give 14 to 21-year-olds across Shropshire a voice in shaping the future of our game, with opportunities in coaching, refereeing, media and administration.

Safeguarding and Respect: Our ‘Play Safe’ campaign will again run with a sharper focus and stronger messaging, ensuring football remains a safe space for young people, vulnerable adults and improving behaviour.

Football For All

Sustainability in Football: We’ll also be piloting new initiatives that reduce the environmental footprint of grassroots football, from energy-efficient clubhouses to sustainable kit and travel solutions.

None of this would be possible without the unwavering commitment of our football family - our clubs, leagues, match officials, volunteers and supporters.

Your time, energy and passion are the lifeblood of the game in Shropshire, and I thank each of you for the role you play.

2025 Grassroots Award Winners

So, whether you're pulling on your boots for the first time, volunteering behind the scenes, or cheering on from the touchline, let’s make this season one to remember.

Let’s grow the game.

Let’s protect it.

Salop Leisure League

And above all, let’s enjoy every moment of it.

Here’s to a safe, successful and inspiring 2025/26 season.

Squad Girls

Coaching & Development

Fundraising For Chosen Charities

Football For All

Referee Development

Grassroots Award Winners

Code of Governance

Andy Weston, CEO, Shropshire FA