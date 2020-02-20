Nicholson and Chevins at the double as Drayton cruise

Joe Nicholson and Alfie Chevins bagged a brace apiece, while Ben Lea was also on target in the 5-0 triumph.

In the middle of Storm Dennis, the game was played at Keele University – and it was touch and go as to whether it would go ahead due to a waterlogged pitch.

Ryan Dulson played his first game since Christmas and ran the midfield, putting in a man-of-the-match performance.

Chevins also made only his second appearance since his ban ended – a ban which had come as a consequence of a red card the first time these two teams met. In tough conditions, Drayton maintained fourth position in the table as they claimed a rare clean sheet in victory.

Luke Booker also made a notable contribution from right-back, showing why he has become a mainstay since his call-up part way through the first half of the season.

Next up is an away trip to Edgbaston seconds.

The two teams drew 3-3 earlier in the season and Drayton will be looking to claim all the points before they start a tough run-in to the end of the season – though they will travel without five of their first team due to injuries and other commitments.

Ludlow slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aldridge & Walsall in West Midlands One.

Advertising

Both teams were battling with the wind and the rain – and found it difficult to get into the flow of the game.

At half-time, the score was level despite each team having a handful of chances in front of the goal.

Eventually, in the second half, Craig Heath found the back of the goal for Ludlow from a short corner strike.

Aldridge & Walsall showed great determination to equal the score not long after and took advantage of Ludlow running out of steam to go on to secure victory.