Advertising
Nicholson and Chevins at the double as Drayton cruise
Market Drayton swept away bottom side Bridgnorth seconds in the West Midlands Premier.
Joe Nicholson and Alfie Chevins bagged a brace apiece, while Ben Lea was also on target in the 5-0 triumph.
In the middle of Storm Dennis, the game was played at Keele University – and it was touch and go as to whether it would go ahead due to a waterlogged pitch.
Ryan Dulson played his first game since Christmas and ran the midfield, putting in a man-of-the-match performance.
Chevins also made only his second appearance since his ban ended – a ban which had come as a consequence of a red card the first time these two teams met. In tough conditions, Drayton maintained fourth position in the table as they claimed a rare clean sheet in victory.
Luke Booker also made a notable contribution from right-back, showing why he has become a mainstay since his call-up part way through the first half of the season.
Next up is an away trip to Edgbaston seconds.
The two teams drew 3-3 earlier in the season and Drayton will be looking to claim all the points before they start a tough run-in to the end of the season – though they will travel without five of their first team due to injuries and other commitments.
Ludlow slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aldridge & Walsall in West Midlands One.
Advertising
Both teams were battling with the wind and the rain – and found it difficult to get into the flow of the game.
At half-time, the score was level despite each team having a handful of chances in front of the goal.
Eventually, in the second half, Craig Heath found the back of the goal for Ludlow from a short corner strike.
Aldridge & Walsall showed great determination to equal the score not long after and took advantage of Ludlow running out of steam to go on to secure victory.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment