Late rally not enough as Telford are beaten on the road

Telford found themselves 4-0 down with 15 minutes to go, but finally kicked into life to give the final scoreline a more respectable look.

Becky Machin pulled one back after driving into the D and placing the ball past the keeper.

And Chez Lane got a second for the visitors as she deflected the ball in from a well-worked short corner.

Telford had started the game well but once the hosts broke the deadlock with a fortuitous goal, there was only one winner.

Telford host second-bottom Edgbaston on Saturday.

A battling display from Shrewsbury failed to reap any reward as they slipped to a 2-0 reverse at home to Stone in Midlands Division Two

Bridgnorth were 4-0 winners in their Shropshire League clash at Wem/Market Drayton.

Maisie Dwane opened the scoring inside the first five minutes before Megan Birt and Louise Walker extended the advantage before the interval.

Advertising

Bridgnorth dominated the second half, but had to wait until the dying moments to find the net again when Walker scored from a short corner.

Whitchurch passed a century of goals for the season as they defeated Deeside Ramblers III 3-1 in Cheshire League Division Two.

Ellie Windsor put the home side ahead, but Deeside levelled just before half-time. Captain Catherine Winter-Gresty restored Whitchurch’s lead and Izzy Huxley netted goal 101 for the campaign to round off the win.

Whitchurch go to Oxton II this weekend.

Advertising

Shrewsbury dominated in terms of possession, but couldn’t force a breakthrough.

Keeper Sally Taylor impressed when she was called into action

This weeks game against Stone Ladies 1s, was set to be quite an even pairing due to the both teams league position.

Shrewsbury focused their game on being first to the ball every time, with forward line of Dee and Emily, really pressuring Stones defence to one on ones. The Half backs and wide forwards of Bronte Scott (player of the match), Tilly Cook, Ale Betti and Mia Dyfnalt worked tirelessly to make quick progressive passes from both sides of the defensive line through to the high forward line, supporting each other for the whole length of the pitch. Every player of Shrewsbury’s team gave 100% to the game and the team work really showed in their performance, but the ultimate aim to score a goal evaded the team again! Shrewsbury held the ball and had 75% of the possession during the game and some excellent saves from Keeper Sal Taylor kept the score to a low 0-1 in the 1st half. A slight set back early into the 2nd half where super centre Ruth took a real ‘one for the team’ resulting in an evening trip to A&E did not wear Shrewsbury’s spirits down, but did allow a poor umpiring decision to get the better of us with an late 2nd goal for Stone.