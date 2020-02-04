Menu

Ravens hit form on the road

By Nick Elwell | Grassroots | Published:

Market Drayton produced an impressive away-day display to claim the Midlands Four West (North) spoils at Rugeley.

Pete Sewell diving in from close range for his second try of the season

It was the hosts who made the brighter start and two unconverted tries earned them 10-0 lead. But the Ravens then started to come into the game and their pressure was rewarded when hooker Stu Williams drove over to halve the deficit before half-time.

The Ravens then took charge in the second half. Replacement prop Pete Sewell levelled the scores and then the visitors nosed in front courtesy of a try from Dewi Griffiths, which was converted by Alex Gammon.

Gammon then added the final points of the day with a penalty to secure thw win.

Clee Hill also tasted success, winning 39-19 at Warley.

Shrewsbury’s Midlands Two West (North) struggles continued as they crashed 92-5 to promotion-chasing Stafford.

There was no joy for Telford Hornets, either, in Midlands Three West (North).

They went down 45-15 at Uttoxeter. Cameron Mitchell (two) and Steve Monk, scored tries for the Hornets.

In Midlands Five West (South), Bishops Castle lost 23-10 to Chaddesley Corbett.

