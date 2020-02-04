Ravens hit form on the road

It was the hosts who made the brighter start and two unconverted tries earned them 10-0 lead. But the Ravens then started to come into the game and their pressure was rewarded when hooker Stu Williams drove over to halve the deficit before half-time.

The Ravens then took charge in the second half. Replacement prop Pete Sewell levelled the scores and then the visitors nosed in front courtesy of a try from Dewi Griffiths, which was converted by Alex Gammon.

Gammon then added the final points of the day with a penalty to secure thw win.

Clee Hill also tasted success, winning 39-19 at Warley.

Shrewsbury’s Midlands Two West (North) struggles continued as they crashed 92-5 to promotion-chasing Stafford.

There was no joy for Telford Hornets, either, in Midlands Three West (North).

They went down 45-15 at Uttoxeter. Cameron Mitchell (two) and Steve Monk, scored tries for the Hornets.

In Midlands Five West (South), Bishops Castle lost 23-10 to Chaddesley Corbett.