Improving Shawbury targeting derby delight

Allen is in high spirits following Shawbury’s 3-1 West Midlands League Premier Division victory over Wolverhampton Sporting on Saturday, courtesy of teenager David Jones’ treble.

It was striker Jones’ first game back following a month on the sidelines and Allen was full of praise for the 18-year-old’s predatory instincts.

“It’s his first year in senior football and he now has six goals in nine games for us this season,” said Allen.

“In truth, it wasn’t his best performance in a Shawbury shirt. But he is a goal scorer and he was very effective again on Saturday.

“As long as he is putting the ball in the back of the net, that’s all that matters. That’s what he is in the team to do.”

Jones gave Shawbury a first-half lead, but Sporting pegged them back after the break only for the forward to grab two more and secure three points for his side.

Boss Allen will be hoping for more striking heroics in tonight’s encounter and the Shawbury manager is looking for his young charges to carry on the momentum.

“We have won three of our last five now,” he said. “Our away form is better than our home record, so we will be full of confidence going into tonight’s game.

“For us it’s a bit of a six-pointer. We are four points behind Bridgnorth at the moment having played four less games than them.

“If we can go there and get a victory, we can start climbing the table and get in and around the teams towards the middle of the league.

“This year was all about trying to build stability both on and off the pitch. This season was aimed at improving on the club’s position last year, so we will try to get mid-table if we can.”

As for changes, Allen will be careful not to tinker with the side that has won back-to-back games, but the Shawbury boss does have defender Joe Richards out injured and striker Rifat Ata is doubtful.

“We are waiting on news from Rifat,” he said. “He tweaked his hamstring on Saturday so we will have to wait and see whether he is available or not.

“There may be a couple of changes, but I believe consistency is key. We have a young group of players here so recovery time isn’t an issue.”

Bridgnorth will go into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw at home to promotion-chasing Dudley Town.

Dominic Heath and Jason Pike were on target for Bridgnorth.

Wem Town are still just three points clear of the relegation zone following a 3-0 reverse at Littleton.

Leaders Shifnal, who saw Saturday’s scheduled clash at Worcester Raiders postponed, will be confident of adding another three points to their tally tonight when they travel to basement boys Dudley Sports.