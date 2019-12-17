Racer Evans aiming for more podiums

The Shrewsbury ace, who fits all his racing in between running his own mechanics business, Pro Bike Repairs, regularly stood on the podium throughout 2019.

Riding 2012 Yamaha R6, Evans' aims for the new year are simple – try to improve his lap times, be consistent and push as hard as possible every single race.

Evans enjoyed his most enjoyable races on the roads, returning for the Aberdare Park National Road Races with a few podiums while competing against sone of the best in the business.

He also transferred those skills onto the tracks, ending his campaign second in to Tonfanau Road Racing Championships, which take place at the Anglesey circuit, in the 450-1100 open class.

Evans, 34, said: "I had a mega weekend at Aberdare Park. It was my third time competing there and I finished third in the park challenge both days.

"I also came third in Welsh Open and stood on the podium with Dan Cooper and Joey Thompson with other TT racers finishing behind me I was very pleased to say the least looking forward to return 2020.

"The race season has been a good one for me, finishing second in to Tonfanau road racing championship and also setting my personal best lap times this year."

Evans admitted Aberdare had been his best meeting of the year, as the challenge and the risk factor was a lot higher, with it being a road race.

"There are a lot of big trees around making it more exciting and a bigger crowd helps fuel the adrenaline leading the Welsh Open. For a few laps everything just felt amazing.

"The bike has gone well all season and I have been riding the same machine as last year, which is a Yamaha R6 2012.

"I will be keeping the bike for 2020 race season, with a few more upgrades to help performance.

"The work started pretty much after the last round as I wanted to be organised and on top off it, so it's not all a last minute rush."

Evans' racing plans for 2020 are still being formulated but he will definitely be returning to Tonfanau and Aberdare next year.

"I also plan on trying some Wirral 100 meetings early on as I would not have been on the bike since August, so it'll be good to see how we get on," he said.

"My goals for next year are simply to try and improve my lap times, be consistent and keep pushing for the whole race.

"One off the hardest things for me this year was getting time to go on the bike pre-season but considering I didn't get any testing in I still did okay at the first meeting

"From the whole Team PBR Racing, I would like to thank all my sponsors It Cullis Motors, Bodans camper hire and conversions, The Gate-Man.co.uk, Slide Sports and Sign & Poster, Auto Smart Shrewsbury, KJ Electronics, AJ Rutter general builder, Phil Morris racing, Michelin Tyres and also my friends and family who come along and support me."

Anyone wishing to back Evans' 2020 campaign with sponsorship is asked to email probikerepairs@yahoo.co.uk, call 01743 821497 or search for Pro Bike Racing on Facebook.