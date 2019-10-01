Menu

Advertising

No joy on the road for Haughmond

By Nick Elwell | Grassroots | Published:

Haughmond returned home empty-handed from their trip to Newark Flowserve as their early Midland League struggles continued.

No joy on the road for Haughmond

The visitors were searching for a much-neeed second Premier Division win of the season but were rocked when Daniel Meadows gave their Nottinghamshire hosts a ninth-minute lead.

Haughmond tried to get their passing game together but struggled to create any meaningful opportunities during the first half.

And they were dealt another blow a minute into the second half when Meadows added his second of the day.

Haughmond started to enjoy some decent spells of possession but came up against a solid defence and an inspired keeper.

Louis Irvine did get the ball in the net with a thunderous half-volley with 10 minutes remaining, but his effort was ruled out for an earlier foul in the area.

Grassroots Football Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News