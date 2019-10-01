No joy on the road for Haughmond

The visitors were searching for a much-neeed second Premier Division win of the season but were rocked when Daniel Meadows gave their Nottinghamshire hosts a ninth-minute lead.

Haughmond tried to get their passing game together but struggled to create any meaningful opportunities during the first half.

And they were dealt another blow a minute into the second half when Meadows added his second of the day.

Haughmond started to enjoy some decent spells of possession but came up against a solid defence and an inspired keeper.

Louis Irvine did get the ball in the net with a thunderous half-volley with 10 minutes remaining, but his effort was ruled out for an earlier foul in the area.