No joy on the road for Haughmond
Haughmond returned home empty-handed from their trip to Newark Flowserve as their early Midland League struggles continued.
The visitors were searching for a much-neeed second Premier Division win of the season but were rocked when Daniel Meadows gave their Nottinghamshire hosts a ninth-minute lead.
Haughmond tried to get their passing game together but struggled to create any meaningful opportunities during the first half.
And they were dealt another blow a minute into the second half when Meadows added his second of the day.
Haughmond started to enjoy some decent spells of possession but came up against a solid defence and an inspired keeper.
Louis Irvine did get the ball in the net with a thunderous half-volley with 10 minutes remaining, but his effort was ruled out for an earlier foul in the area.
