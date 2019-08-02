Danny Carter sets sights high at Shifnal

Carter took charge earlier this summer, moving over from West Midlands Premier rivals Wednesfield.

And a ‘fair few’ players have made the switch over to Shropshire with him.

“I’m really, really happy to be fair, and really excited,” said Carter.

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of new players come in, but that tends to be the case when you go into a new club.

“We’ve taken a fair few that we had from Wednesfield, and only kept three of the Shifnal lads from last season, and then brought in other lads.

“Soon as we took the job, though, we got our business done in a couple of weeks, so it’s given us six weeks of pre-season to gel.”

Shifnal’s season begins at home against Cradley Town tomorrow and they are aiming to build on a confidence-boosting run of friendlies.

“We’re starting against Cradley, and they ended up finishing 10th last season. They’ve done a great job, so it will be a really tough opener,” said Carter.

Advertising

“But our pre-season, we won every game, six games, and only conceded two goals – one of them a penalty – so we’re in good shape ourselves.”

Many teams are throwing their hat in the ring for promotion, with four sides set to go up because of a league restructure.

And Carter, who will be flanked by long-time assistant Andrew Carrier, is aiming high.

“Why not? That’s the way we’re thinking as well,” added Carter.

“It’ll keep the league interesting all season as when it’s been just one or two teams going up before, if you’re eighth or ninth, you’ve got nothing to play for come February. It’s exciting.”