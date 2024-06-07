Golfer Seb is driving the use of sunscreen

Skin cancer awareness and skin protection is a subject close to Seb’s heart as his grandad, a keen golfer, developed a form of skin cancer.

Golfers are particularly vulnerable to what is one of the most common form of cancers in the UK and Seb, 14, who was last year’s junior captain at the club, has made it his mission to improve things.

Skin protection through covering up (hats, sleeves, etc ) and high SPF sunscreen can help reduce the risks of the type of skin damage that can lead on to melanoma and other types of skin cancers.

Working with Melanoma Trust, Seb has utilised an awareness sign and two dispensers that were part of the R&A Golf Sustainability Project. It is hoped that this will prompt golfers into thinking about their own sun protection as they head for the first tee.

Greenkeepers at the club have been provided with free sunscreen by Uvistat as part of the project, while Life Jacket have provided free sachets of sunscreen for players as they hit the fairways.

The Melanoma Trust will be continuing to support the club with reduced price sunscreen as part of their ‘Slip, Slap, Swing’ project so that everyone playing golf at Shifnal can have the opportunity to protect their skin while enjoying their golf.