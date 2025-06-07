Banks and Slater shine in Shropshire Championship

The battle for glory took place at Oswestry Golf Club with titles up for grabs at under-18 and under-16.

The in-form Banks (Shifnal) made a steady start and and carded a three over par total of 73.

The other hopefuls were determined to keep pace, with Brodie Miller (Telford) continued his recent good form by matching the leading score in the clubhouse of 73, while 14-year-old serial winner Slater (Wrekin) finished one shot behind after a round of 74.

Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) came home with a hard fought 79, while Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) and Rhys Thomas (Llanymynech) posted rounds of 75 and 76 respectively.

Round two saw leader Banks reach the turn at two under, but the back nine proved a little more difficult as he carded a final score of 71 for a magnificent 144 total that was enough to secure the under-18 trophy.

Slater shot a one over par 71, and a total of 145, to claim the runners-up in the under-18s and the under-16 Boys' Championship.

Dirkin finished third in the under-18s and second in the under-16s.

Team of 6 at 10 Counties Belton Park 2025

Shropshire & Herefordshire's under-18s had to be content with a fifth-placed finish in the MGU 10 Counties Team of Six Tournament.

The event took place at Belton Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire and first out for S&H was Brodie Miller (Telford), who carded a fine one over par 72 in the morning and the followed that with a brilliant 70 in the afternoon for a level par total of 142 and a sixth-placed finish overall.

Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) was next out, and after a nervy start he posted scores of 76 and 74 for a total of 150 and 28th place.

Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) struggled to come to terms with the conditions and finished 55th after scores of 83 and 77 (160).

Harry Watts (Ludlow) shot 76 in both rounds to finish on 152 and in 36th place, while Harry Slater (Wrekin) came home 24th after rounds of 75 and 73.

Zach Banks (Shifnal) was last out and a superb first round 72, followed by an excellent 73 meant an overall score of 145 and 15th place.

A mere five points blanketed the first five teams with Cambridgeshire. claiming overall victory.

Junior Greensomes winners Alamin and Meara 2025

Llanymynech Golf Club's Meara Coleman and Alamin Johnson topped the leaderboard in The SHUGC Junior Greensomes.

In a high scoring encounter at The Grove, Coleman and Johnson secured the silverware with a score of 43 points.

Oliver Lambert and Aliyah Summers (Wrekin) scored 39 to take second place, closely followed by Wren Humphries and Josie Woodhall (The Grove) with 38 points.

SH Team with President Nigel Chesters

Shropshire & Herefordshire proved too strong for Nottinghamshire as they powered to an impressive victory in the second outing of the season.

The morning action at Wrekin Golf Club saw S&H secure a 4-1 win in the foursomes.

And the hosts maintained their form in the afternoon, winning six games and halving two to secure an overall 11-4 victory.

The second team drew went down 10-5 to Nottinghamshire at Sherwood Forest Golf Club.

Golf returns

Wrekin Golf Club

Seniors Parton Jamieson Trophy, round two. Division One: Tony Jay 65.15; Marc Tyers 66/15; David Street 68/18. Division Two: Lewis Neilson 60/26; Andrew Rowely 67/25; Alan Shorthouse 67/23.

Llanymynech Golf Club

Ladies Away Day: Tanya Cook 31 points; Viv Davies 30 (CB); Desley Davies 30.