Golf round-up: Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s battle back for a draw
The Shropshire & Herefordshire under-14 boys opened their 2025 season with a hard-fought 2.5-2.5 draw against Worcestershire under-14 boys team at Leominster.
The team's points came courtesy of a half from Lewis Evans & Ollie Evans (Leominster), while the duos of Oliver Lambert (Wrekin) & Finlay Balwin (South Herefordshire) and Alex Meek (Ludlow) & Henry Gurney (Leominster) each picked up a point each.
Pat Merrick, from Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs, said: "I was very satisfied with the team's fighting spirit to come back from being two games down to take a share of the spoils."
Shropshire Star team championship
The home team took full advantage as Mile End lifted the Shropshire Star team championship trophy.
They saw off the challenge of second-placed Burghill Valley and third-placed Oswestry to triumph.
Derek Birch, James Kirkham, Christopher Andrews and Sam Bainbridge were presented with the trophy by S&H president Nigel Chesters.
Burdass Spring Trials
Craig Simmons marked his return to golf with a stunning victory in the Burdass Spring Trials at Kington.
The Shifnal player recorded gross rounds of 72 and 73 to see off Ryan Hotchkiss (77 & 69) and Tom Kerr (73 & 73), who were second and third, respectively.