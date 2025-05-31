Golf round-up: Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s battle back for a draw

The team's points came courtesy of a half from Lewis Evans & Ollie Evans (Leominster), while the duos of Oliver Lambert (Wrekin) & Finlay Balwin (South Herefordshire) and Alex Meek (Ludlow) & Henry Gurney (Leominster) each picked up a point each.

Pat Merrick, from Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs, said: "I was very satisfied with the team's fighting spirit to come back from being two games down to take a share of the spoils."

Shropshire Star team championship

Derek Birch, James Kirkham, Christopher Andrews and Sam Bainbridge were presented with the Shropshire Star team championship trophy by Shropshire & Herefordshire president Nigel Chesters

The home team took full advantage as Mile End lifted the Shropshire Star team championship trophy.

They saw off the challenge of second-placed Burghill Valley and third-placed Oswestry to triumph.

Derek Birch, James Kirkham, Christopher Andrews and Sam Bainbridge were presented with the trophy by S&H president Nigel Chesters.

Burdass Spring Trials

Craig Simmons receives the Burdass Spring Trials trophy from Shropshire & Herefordshire president-elect Greg Hopkins

Craig Simmons marked his return to golf with a stunning victory in the Burdass Spring Trials at Kington.

The Shifnal player recorded gross rounds of 72 and 73 to see off Ryan Hotchkiss (77 & 69) and Tom Kerr (73 & 73), who were second and third, respectively.