Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai sitting well after tough US Open start
Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai battled hard to record a two over par opening round of the US Open at Oakmont.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Much was made of the condition of the course and the difficulty of the rough heading into the opening day of the major.
The former Shropshire & Herefordshire golfer was one over par at the turn, after three bogeys and two birdies on the front nine.
A further back nine of one over par left him sitting tied for 33rd place, six shots off the leader JJ Spaun who came in at four under par.