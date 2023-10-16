Staffordshire's Richard Mansell enjoys impressive final day at Spanish Open

Richard Mansell

Mansell, from Burntwood, carded a six under par round of 65 on the final day of action to finish tied sixth and pick up just over 92,000 euros in prize money.

The 28-year-old had earlier posted rounds of 68, 69 and 67 during an encouraging display.

But there was no stopping Matthieu Pavon, who coasted to his breakthrough win in his 185th European Tour start with a four-shot wire-to-wire victory.

The 30-year-old Frenchman, runner-up at this event last year, began the final round with a two-stroke lead and four birdies in his first seven holes – compared to nearest challenger Nathan Kimsey’s three – saw him extend his advantage by the turn.

Three birdies in his next four gave him a huge cushion and Kimsey was only able to reduce the lead by one by the time they reached the last allowing Pavon, whose father Michel played for Real Betis, a stress-free stroll down the 18th as he finished 23 under.

“That was a very long wait. Seven years on tour and I didn’t have a win yet. But it really was worth it,” said a tearful Pavon, who carded only three bogeys all week after signing for a 64, in his post-round interview.

“A part of my heart is here in Spain. My grandfather lived here. It was really hard to keep the tears inside but now I can let it go a little bit.”

Kimsey was pipped to second place on the final green as South African Zander Lombard birdied for a 64, while the Englishman could only make par.

Germany’s Marcel Siem had to hole his chip from the rough for a round of 59, but raced it past and he could only par the 324-yard last so had to settle for a 61 which propelled him into a share of fourth on 17 under.