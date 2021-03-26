Ashley Chesters in the hunt for a big prize after hitting top form

England's Ashley Chesters

The Hawkstone Park ace went into the last round of the tournament sitting tied in eighth place, four shots behind leader Justin Harding following a superb six under par round of 65 on day three.

The 31-year-old carded six birdies – four of which came in the first nine holes – to move into contention after earlier rounds of 67 and 68.

Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai is tied 39th following his best round of the competition.

An eventful round saw Rai shoot 67, which included six birdies and two bogeys, to head into the final day on eight under.

South Africa’s Harding is looking to claim back-to-back titles on the same course in the space of six days after opening up a three-shot lead.

Harding won the Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club on Sunday and continued his love affair with the venue by compiling rounds of 64, 66 and 66 to reach 17 under par.

There is a large chasing pack poised behind the 35-year-old, with compatriots Daniel van Tonder and Darren Fichardt, England’s Marcus Armitage, Scotland’s David Drysdale, Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond all on 14 under.

“Maybe it’s a bit of a surprise to be three clear because I feel like I struggled a bit out there,” Harding said after a round containing eight birdies and three bogeys. “I couldn’t seem to give myself a good number from the fairway and when you’re playing at altitude sometimes it’s hard to get the club selection right.

“After I bogeyed 14 unnecessarily it was anyone’s game, I was just happy with the way I finished (with three birdies in the last four holes) and I just gave myself a chance.”

Reitan had looked set to be contesting the lead when he raced to the turn in 29 and also birdied the 10th and 11th, but then dropped four shots in the space of four holes from the 13th.

Drysdale is seeking a first European Tour win in his 519th event and kept himself firmly in the hunt with a birdie on the last following dropped shots on the 15th and 16th in his 69.