Jamie the King in Midland Masters

He’s won titles aplenty – for teams and in singles and doubles – but the 25-year-old has never played in the Champion of Champions at Blackpool’s famous Waterloo. But he will now, later this month, after beating Wrockwardine Wood team-mate Stuart Rutter 21-11 in a Shropshire-dominated Masters finals day at Prees.

King became the first Shropshire bowler to win the Masters crown since Callum Wraight in 2016 at Pennfields and he simply cannot do any more to further his claim for a recall to the county senior team next year. “It hasn’t really sunk in, I’m over the moon!” said King, who was watched by his young son Rory and elated grandmother Marg.

“It’s been my dream as a young lad growing up to play in the Champion of Champions so I’m chuffed.

“I played a fantastic man, club mate and good friend in Stuart in the final and would like to say thanks for all the kind messages – they mean more than you think.”

King’s reward is a first-round clash with Gary Owen of the Potteries on Champions day on Saturday, September 28 and, having won the Junior Waterloo in 2011, he knows the venue well.

Building a 15-7 lead on Rutter was the key to King’s final triumph, county competitions secretary Mike Potter declaring: “Congratulations Jamie, you got stronger through each game.”

He beat Stuart Perry 21-14 in the semi-finals, making the most of a 13-7 lead, while Rutter defeated John Dewey to 18 after leading 12-5.

King had his closest call in the quarter-finals after getting past Adam Jackson 20, with Rutter defeating fellow Shropshire qualifier Gary Beff (Chester Road) 14, and Wayne Rogers (Burway) losing out to Perry 11 on a good day for the host county’s qualifiers.

The new champion’s earlier scalps were the in-form Scott Simpson 14 after beating Ivan Smout 12 and Leigh Burdett 11.

“The SCGBA would like to congratulate Jamie on his success and all the other bowlers who represented the county so proudly at Prees (the first north Shropshire club to ever host the Masters finals),” said a county association spokesperson.