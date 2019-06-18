S&H golfers hope for Team of Six success

Jones takes his side to Derbyshire for the England Golf Men’s County Championships Midland Qualifying.

Ten teams of six will compete with the winner progressing to the national finals later in the year.

Jones (Ludlow), James Showell (Telford), Ross Magill (Ludlow), Craig Simmons (Shifnal) and Shrewsbury duo Tom Kerr and Nick Evans make up the team.

“We will be looking to bounce back after last year’s result with the team in good spirits after two close games to start the Midland League season off with this year,” said Jones.

“I am hoping Chesterfield brings back memories of our win in the first league match last year against Derby that took place at the same venue.”