Oliver Farr ties for fifth spot at Switzerland event

The Welsh international tied with overnight co-leader Christopher Blomstrand and Ben Stow on 12 under par at at Golf Sempachersee, Lucerne.

Farr added a final round of 67 to his rounds of 71, 68 and 66 on a consistent outing in Switzerland to net £6,700.

Ricardo Santos returned to the winner’s circle for the first time in seven years as he claimed the title with a superb six under par 65 on the final day.

The Portuguese carded a 15 under par total thanks to rounds of 65-68-71-65 and finished one shot clear of Germany’s Moritz Lampert and England’s Richard Bland on a cold and rainy day in the Swiss mountains.

“I feel amazing,” Santos said. “I haven’t won a Challenge Tour event or European Tour event since 2012.”