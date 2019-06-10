Advertising
Oliver Farr ties for fifth spot at Switzerland event
Former Ludlow professional Oliver Farr returned to form with a fifth-placed finish at the Swiss Golf Challenge.
The Welsh international tied with overnight co-leader Christopher Blomstrand and Ben Stow on 12 under par at at Golf Sempachersee, Lucerne.
Farr added a final round of 67 to his rounds of 71, 68 and 66 on a consistent outing in Switzerland to net £6,700.
Ricardo Santos returned to the winner’s circle for the first time in seven years as he claimed the title with a superb six under par 65 on the final day.
The Portuguese carded a 15 under par total thanks to rounds of 65-68-71-65 and finished one shot clear of Germany’s Moritz Lampert and England’s Richard Bland on a cold and rainy day in the Swiss mountains.
“I feel amazing,” Santos said. “I haven’t won a Challenge Tour event or European Tour event since 2012.”
