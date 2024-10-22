Former player feels Wolves boss has been let down

Wolves find themselves bottom of the Premier League with one point from eight games so far this season.

The club sold both Max Kilman and Pedro Neto for big fees and brought in promising young players, while also failing to sign a centre-back.

O’Hara, who played for Wolves from 2011 to 2014, has sympathy for O’Neil having to work with a self-sustainable business model.

“I hope they can turn it around,” O’Hara said, speaking at the Copa del Cure Leukaemia tournament at St George’s Park.

“I like Gary O’Neil, he’s passionate about the game but you can see it’s taken a lot out of him. He looks like he’s aged 10 years over the last year.