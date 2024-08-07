Gary O'Neil confident of extension for Wolves star

The new skipper, who joined Wolves in January 2023, currently has one year left on his deal with the option of extending that by a further year.

O'Neil has lauded Lemina's importance to Wolves and expects him to be offered a new deal or for the one year option to be triggered, to avoid the 2024/25 campaign being Lemina's last for the club.

"The club will be looking at all sorts of things like that," O'Neil said when asked about Lemina's contract situation.

"Mario is important to us and the option gives the club an opportunity to extend and I'm sure we will do, I can't see it being a problem.

"Mario is happy, he's enjoying his new role and we're happy with him.