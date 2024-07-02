Wolves unveil new home kit for 2024/25

The gold and black strip, the club's first under new manufacturer SUDU, has seen the Wolves badge move to the centre of the chest for the first time in 45 years.

Wolves have described it as a 'bold and progressive new chapter for the club' and said the 'vibrant old gold is accentuated by geometric lines inspired by Molineux, a visual representation of our past and present'.

For the first time, the playing squad have also collaborated on the kit design and have given their input on the look and feel of the kit, while also participating in 'kit and performance sessions' with SUDU.

Wolves captain Max Kilman is one of the players that has played a part in the product creation process.

He said: “It has been really interesting to play an active part in creating our kit for this season. Since we were first introduced to SUDU, the designers and product development team have kept us constantly updated.

“Seeing feedback on fabrics, design and our performance needs worked into the finished products has been a really positive experience for us. We are delighted with the final products and excited to wear them this season.”

The kit launches at 9am tomorrow (Wednesday, July 3) with pro, replica, women's and junior kits all available.

Pricing information:

· Replica adult home shirt | £58

· Pro adult home shirt | £80

· Women’s home shirt | £58

· Junior home shirt | £45

· Adult long sleeve home shirt | £70

· Junior long sleeve home shirt | £55

· Baby home kit | £40

· Infant home kit | £44