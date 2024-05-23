Jeff Shi column on Gary O'Neil's Wolves performance

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ys5t8

In this extract below, the chairman analyses head coach Gary O'Neil and the job he has done:

If I have the freedom to label the management team and staff at Wolves, I would say most of us are long-termists, which is the most important common identity for this group of people. We all come from different cities and different countries, from London, Shanghai, Paris, from Kent, Bath, Oxford, from Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, from all over the world, to Compton and Molineux, to passionately try to make something meaningful and long-term happen, for the club, and also for ourselves.

We understand there are no quick ways to build an enduring success of Wolves. For every short-cut, there is a double-back at the next corner.

Only when our team have learned enough, failed enough, experienced enough, and ultimately when we have improved enough, the true and long-lasting strength will come and stay.

Gary O’Neil and his coaching team have done a great job this year. Without the unlucky injuries and controversial refereeing decisions, we could have had a top-half finish.

But more importantly than our position in the table this season, we have built the core of a competitive and talented squad, and the foundation to progress further.

Sometimes you can be lucky or unlucky to finish a season with a higher or lower position, however, if the squad needs an overhaul, or the coach loses ideas or passion, the next season might be challenging.

Evaluating ourselves, finding the values and advantages that could help us looking forward with a beer and clearer foresight, then addressing the areas we should improve and correct, is always our immediate focus after each season.

It was a massive challenge when Gary took the job so late in the summer. We had no time to optimise the squad based on his demands.

He lacked time getting to know each player before helping them. He had no pre-season to shape his tactics and identity.