Aston Villa's John McGinn named in Scotland provisional Euros squad alongside Wolves target

The Villa midfielder, who has been capped 64 times by his country, goes into the tournament on the back of a stellar campaign for his club.

He featured 53 times in all competitions, captaining Villa as they qualified for the Champions League spots.

Wolves target Adams has also been named in the squad, as he looks to build on his 29 caps.

Adams, who featured for England under 20s before his Scotland debut - has been in talks with Wolves over a potential move to Molineux this summer.

Elsewhere, former Albion and current Scotland boss Steve Clarke has named uncapped duo Ben Doak and Ross McCrorie in his provisional 28-man squad.

Veteran winger James Forrest has earned a recall almost three years on from his last cap following a strong finish to the domestic season.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been enlisted despite being sidelined by injury since early March, while Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley, who has played only eight minutes since March 6, has also been given a chance to prove his fitness within the national team set-up over the coming weeks.

Four goalkeepers have been selected - Norwich's Angus Gunn, Motherwell's Liam Kelly plus Hearts pair Craig Gordon and Zander Clark.

Wednesday's squad announcement provides confirmation that Premier League right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson will miss the tournament through injury along with Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Scotland play two friendlies against Gibraltar on June 3 and Finland four days later, with Clarke set to cull two members of the current group by June 8 - the weekend before the Scots kick off the tournament against host nation Germany in Munich.