Matt Maher analysis: Run of the mill rather than memorable for Wolves

There has been no other victory, however, to conjure quite the same levels of relief.

After a run of seven matches without a win, Gary O’Neil’s team simply needed a result to inject some bounce back into a campaign at serious risk of fizzling out.

They got it thanks to a performance which, though far from perfect, still contained enough moments to satisfy an eager Molineux crowd while also leaving them to reflect on a case of what might have been.

Hwang Hee-chan scored his first Wolves goal since December to set the hosts on their way, in the first match he and Matheus Cunha had started together in 2024. Toti Gomes then scored only his second Premier League goal for what proved to be the winner as O’Neil’s men moved, on Saturday night, back into the top half of the table.

Being there at the end of the season is now the sole remaining target for Wolves, who are out of the race for Europe, yet still close enough to it for management and supporters to ponder just how different the outlook would be had the likes of Cunha and Hwang – not to mention Pedro Neto – been fit and available for the preceding seven weeks. That is undoubtedly something for the club’s hierarchy to ponder, ahead of what promises to be another interesting summer.