Wolves v Luton - Who's out and who's a doubt?
George Bennett gives the latest team news ahead of Luton tomorrow.
Toti Gomes - 75% chance
The defender, who has featured in 31 of Wolves' 34 Premier League games so far, is a slight risk for the weekend.
O'Neil revealed that he has felt a slight "weariness" in his hamstring, but still anticipates him to be available for selection.
He said: "Toti Gomes has a slight weariness in his hamstring but we anticipate him being OK."
Santi Bueno - 0% chance
The Uruguayan defender was withdrawn at half-time against Bournemouth on Wednesday evening with a hamstring issue.
O'Neil has confirmed he won't be available on Saturday but insists Bueno's issue is "not too serious".
"Santi Bueno will be out. Not too serious - we're hopeful for Manchester City and extremely confident for Crystal Palace," O'Neil said.
"So nothing too long but still disappointing."