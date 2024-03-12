Dave Edwards column: Wolves treatment room continues to get busier at Compton

Key players in Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson were already out for the Fulham game, and then you compound that with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto going off in the first half.

The attacking area of the pitch was paper thin before the game, so I don’t know what it is now!

It’s a tough moment and Nathan Fraser had to step up to the plate, and now possibly you’re having to look at young players around him as well as others playing out of position.

You need to find ways to get through it and at the moment Wolves are doing just that.

Perhaps it’s a mixture of luck, but also some unbelievable performances and the togetherness between the whole football club and the fans.

Off the back of every loss I’m thinking that’s the European job done and we can concentrate on the FA Cup – and then they go and pull another result out the bag and they’re back in the mix.