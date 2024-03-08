Wolves v Fulham preview: Gary O'Neil's side facing more frontline issues in the hunt for goals

Despite the club’s success so far this campaign, their lack of a proper number nine has been a challenge for O’Neil and his team to overcome.

Raul Jimenez departed last summer to join tomorrow’s visitors Fulham, while Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic were not favoured by the new boss.

As a result, O’Neil eventually moved Hwang Hee-chan to the number nine spot and his fine goalscoring form eased the burden.

When he left for the Asia Cup, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde struggled as a makeshift number nine, but the form of Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto offset that.

Now, Wolves face the Cottagers with Hwang and Cunha both sidelined and O’Neil must find an answer to Wolves’ striker woes. The only solution that would see a natural striker take up the role, would be to throw 19-year-old Nathan Fraser into the mix.