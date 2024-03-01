Wolves star called up to Brazil squad

The 23-year-old was recently put up for the Premier League's player of the month after a superb February, in which he got his first assist of the season and a brace in the win over Spurs.

That brace was the first of his career and was in front of Brazil manager Dorival Junior, who watched on at the stadium in London.

Gomes has been called up to the Brazil squad before but is yet to make a senior appearance for his country.

Brazil play England at Wembley and Spain in two friendlies during the international break at the end of March.