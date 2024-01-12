Matt Maher: Let’s be Frank – Thomas really should know better when it comes to FA Cup replays

But that was the case last Friday night, when Thomas Frank sat bemoaning the fact Brentford now face an FA Cup replay against Wolves.

Frank described the 1-1 draw which set up next Tuesday’s return at Molineux as “the worst outcome, in every respect” for the Bees, a pretty startling remark for any manager to make. The worst outcome is always, surely, defeat?

Yet it was the Dane’s suggestion FA Cup replays should be scrapped which drew the biggest backlash.

Frank, who in a reign lasting more than five years has won promotion and established Brentford in the Premier League, typically comes across as an intelligent man but in this case you feel he might benefit from a history lesson.

After all, it wasn’t so long ago the west London club were more than happy to be playing replays. In 2013, for example when, then in League One and with former Manchester City striker Rosler in the dugout, they held Chelsea to a 2-2 fourth round draw at Griffin Park to earn a money-spinning return at Stamford Bridge.

Fernando Torres saved the Premier League club’s blushes with an 83rd-minute equaliser, though it was Rosler who later thanked the “football gods” for being on his side after Bees defender Harlee Dean escaped with what appeared a blatant handball in the home penalty area deep into stoppage time.