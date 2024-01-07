Wolves youngster set for Stoke City loan move after recall from Plymouth

The 21-year-old Wolves youngster, who spent last season on loan at Swansea City, joined the Pligrims in the summer.

He has so far netted five goals in 27 games for the Home Park outfit - but he has now been recalled by Wolves and his set for another switch.

As reported by the Express & Star on Thursday, Wolves were considering selling Cundle in the window, with Bristol City and Stoke leading the race for his signature.

Exclusive: Wolves considering selling loan star with Championship clubs circling.

He is now set to join the latter, but only on a loan move until the end of the season.

Talks took place between the two parties over a loa, or a loan switch with an option to buy.

However, the final deal between the two sides was for a loan move only.