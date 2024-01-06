Gary O'Neil's New Year Wolves resolutions

The 40-year-old only got his first chance in management in August 2022 when he became caretaker boss at Bournemouth, before being appointed head coach in November that year.

O’Neil kept the Cherries in the league and was then unceremoniously sacked last summer before taking over at Wolves and guiding them to 11th in the Premier League this season.

Now, he is targeting even more improvement in the New Year.

When asked what 2023 had been like for him, O’Neil said: “It’s been busy! Even the spell when I was on the sunbed in Portugal, it ended up being busy and my phone was ringing a lot.

“I’ve loved stepping into management. I’ve learned an awful lot and have had support from a lot of people, especially the staff here who have welcomed me and backed me.

“I’m pleased with how it’s gone. Avoiding relegation last year was a massive positive and then where we’ve managed to move (to Wolves), and the bond I have with the players and the fans, has been a real positive for me.

“In the middle of a season to look back on a year is tricky because the next four or five months could change how I feel.

“I’m conscious to guard against any complacency because football has a funny way of showing you how you can fall down very quickly.

“I’m eager to keep pushing myself and the players to improve. The first thing I think of when I wake up is how we can improve the players today.

“I want to keep trying to put the football club in a better place. I feel very privileged to be sat in this chair and managing such a big football club with such big support.

“With that privilege comes pressure and a responsibility.”