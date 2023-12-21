Gary O'Neil trying to strike tactical balance in bid to make Wolves a threat

While wanting to get his team on the front foot, O’Neil is fully aware he needs his players to also remain tight at the back.

And it is striking that blend which is the toughest part of developing a tactic.

“Style has a level of importance at the moment,” said O’Neil. “Everyone prefers to watch front-footed, free-flowing teams. Then, it’s our job to try and balance that.

“I think back to our Brighton home game, my first home game at a new club, and my ideal was to be aggressive and on the front foot, and maybe we left ourselves open to situations that didn’t suit the group.

“I want my team to be as front-footed and free-flowing as possible, without leaving ourselves open to big problems.

“We’re trying to find the right blend. Those games are what people want to see and we’ve done a good job of it so far.

“I think the home fans enjoy performances at Molineux and we need to try and keep it that way.

“A large part of that is the impact Pedro (Neto) has managed to have, but it’s now on us to maintain that threat.

“We need to make sure the fans leave knowing the team have had a real good go.”

And does O’Neil think that pressure to entertain grown?

“Yes, because there’s more of it available to watch,” he said. “Forty-five years ago, the 40,000 watching in the stadium would be the only 40,000 with an opinion on it because there’s wasn’t as much coverage. But games in the Premier League now are watched by millions of people. There’s more of a microscope on it.

“I remember being on my way home from watching Millwall with my grandad and you’d hear the scores read out on the radio and that was the only idea you had of how the game went.

“Now, everything you want to know about every game is available to you. Stats, possession, highlights – you can probably download the whole game if you want to.”