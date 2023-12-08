Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Forest

With Jose Sa fit, I think O’Neil recalls his number one goalkeeper to replace the impressive Dan Bentley. It’s a tough call, but I think the head coach will prefer his tried and tested approach.

Hugo Bueno has started the last two games but he got cramp against Burnley and had to come off. On top of that, having just come back from injury, three games in a week might be too much for him and Matt Doherty could replace him.

Liam's XI

The only other position I believe is up for grabs is the free role taken up by either Jean-Ricner Bellegarde or Pablo Sarabia. The former started at Arsenal and the latter against Burnley. It’s a close call, but I predict Bellegarde will get the nod.

Otherwise, unless there are hidden injuries O'Neil is keeping quiet, the rest of the starting XI pretty much picks itself at the moment.