Wolves youngster Joe Hodge out to impress Gary O'Neil

Joe Hodge (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The midfielder has yet to play in the Premier League this season and last week revealed he will look for a move in January if he is not given an opportunity to impress.

Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes have been consistent starters for O’Neil’s side and although Hodge acknowledges their quality, he believes he is good enough to play and will continue to fight for that chance.

“Mario and Joao have played every week and played really well, they’re top players,” Hodge said. “With my ability, I think I’m ready to play and in the pre-season games I was getting better and I think I’m good enough to play for the first team.

“But that’s the challenge. Sometimes new gaffers pick the players they like and who they back, and that’s fair enough.

“I have to live with that and my job is to make it difficult for the gaffer to leave me out.

“I haven’t got there yet and I’m still behind players in the first team set-up, so hopefully I can jump in front of them soon.”

When asked how O’Neil has been with him personally, Hodge added: “He’s been alright and we’ve had a couple conversations. It’s difficult to have that when I’m not playing because the only thing on my mind is that I want to be playing football.

“When you see the team come up on the board every week and you’re not in it, it’s disappointing. So it’s hard to have that sort of relationship with him.

“Obviously I’ve been injured, which is not his fault or my fault, but I want to be playing football. Gary knows that and hopefully I start getting some more minutes soon. If not, we know the option is there for January.

“But there’s no point thinking about that now, I’ll give my best and see how far I get.”

The 21-year-old, who has his breakthrough into the first team last season, impressed under Julen Lopetegui and was a key member of the pre-season group in the summer.

Since Lopetegui has departed, Hodge’s chances have been slim under O’Neil, while a hamstring injury also held him back.

When asked if there is anything extra he can do to get a chance, Hodge said: “That’s how I got my chance last year, I got a bit of luck with the change of gaffer.

“This year, with the change of gaffer, my luck has swung the other way a bit, but that’s football.”

“I’m doing everything I can. It’s hard because the only way to impress is when you get those opportunities, but as of yet I haven’t had any,” said Hodge.

“Hopefully I’ll get some, but all I can do is what I’m doing now. But I need some opportunities and it’s pretty clear that if they aren’t coming to me, I need to be going elsewhere to play football.