Hwang Hee-chan: Wolves players fully trust boss Gary O'Neil

Hwang Hee-chan. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

O’Neil, who came in to replace Julen Lopetegui just four days before the start of the season, had a difficult start to the season as fans began to turn, despite the team putting in some good performances.

The players have made a conscious effort to publicly back their manager, as the feel-good factor returned after their win over Manchester City.

Wolves followed that up with a draw against Villa and Hwang threw his support behind O’Neil and his methods.

“The first few games we didn’t win, but we played so well against Manchester United and Brighton also,” Hwang said.

“Finally we won, and then against Man City the game was so important and for fans it was very meaningful.

“We’re playing better every game and we trust our gaffer.

“He’s very clever. Just amazing. He’s very calm and we 100 per cent trust him.

“We follow him and if we follow well, we can keep getting better.”

Hwang opened the scoring at Molineux to notch his sixth of the campaign – already equalling Wolves’ top goalscorer from last season.

With five of those coming in the league and one in the cup, Hwang is in incredible form and is pleased with how the team is improving.

“After I score, I feel so good,” Hwang added.

“Every time scoring goals, it’s very meaningful at home.

“But most important is the team and we didn’t win at home.

“We tried to fight and we played well in the second half.

“I think we are going in a good way, with four points in two games, which is very positive.

“We can do better, but we did well today.”

Pedro Neto – who has also made a magnificent start to the season – once against assisted Hwang as Wolves took the lead.

“We talk a lot about assists and goals,” Hwang said.

“At the training ground we try to understand each other, with Neto and Cunha, but not only the players up front but also the midfielders and defenders.

“We understand each other very well.”

Wolves relinquished their lead against Villa and also had a blow when Mario Lemina received a late red card, which means he will now miss the Bournemouth clash.

O’Neil said: “I can’t remember the first one, but the second one you expect a yellow. I feel for Mario a bit because we’d gone and pressed unnecessary and leave him in a spot he shouldn’t be in.

“Then he’s got a decision to make, whether he lets the guy run through or whether he tries to stop the attack, so it leaves him in a tricky spot.

“Of course, the better thing would have been to let them attack, and he knows he shouldn’t do it – he needs understand he’s on a yellow and we need him – but I understand. I’ve been there.