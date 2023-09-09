Notification Settings

Johnny Phillips: Fosun frustrations forced Wolves into major reset

Premium
WolvesPublished: Comments

The strangest summer under Fosun’s ownership since their first one in Wolverhampton back in 2016 has just passed. Now, as the Premier League takes its early international break there is a moment to take stock of a difficult few months and look at the challenges ahead.

Fosun chief Guo Guangchang with Wolves executive chairman, Jeff Shi, at their first home game of the season – a 4-1 defeat to Brighton (Getty)
Fosun chief Guo Guangchang with Wolves executive chairman, Jeff Shi, at their first home game of the season – a 4-1 defeat to Brighton (Getty)

It would require more spin than Shane Warne imparted on his ball to Mike Gatting at Old Trafford back in 1993 to suggest this was a good transfer window for the club. Wolves’ first team squad was decimated with seven established first team squad members moved on.

