Wolves capture teenage striker Enso Gonzalez on five-year deal

Enso Gonzalez (pic Wolves)

The tricky forward has arrived at Molineux from Libertad in his homeland in what is expected to be a busy finale to the transfer window for Wolves.

Left winger Gonzalez, 18, has signed a five-year deal for a fee understood to be in the region of £5million, subject to international clearance.

He is expected to become an immediate part of Gary O'Neil's first-team squad.

He has made 39 senior appearances, 32 of which have come in top flight football in Paraguay. Gonzalez progressed through the same club as Brighton starlet Julio Enciso, who has shone for the Seagulls.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “This is a transfer we’ve worked on for a while and we’re delighted to have Enso joining us.

"He’s an exciting, young player, who will fit in well with our dressing room and within the DNA we’re trying to create. We wanted a front player who could play across the line and give us something different, and Enso is the name our recruitment team pushed."