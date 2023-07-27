Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa makes Rotherham loan move

Dexter Lembikisa (Getty)

It will be the first loan move away from Molineux for the 19-year-old, who broke into Wolves' first team last season.

He will now aim for regular game time in the Championship, after making the switch.

Pathways manager Steve Davis, who handed Lembikisa his first senior outing in November 2022, said: “Dexter has progressed really well and clubs will have taken notice of his spell with Jamaica recently, playing a key factor in where he’s ended up for his first loan.

“He’s more than capable of doing well in the Championship. It’s a good place to be, a good club to go to and it’s a great first loan for him. It’s a reward for his progression through to the first-team and also with his call-up at international level.

“The stint with the first-team has really helped and training with those players everyday has brought him on again and pushed him to see what he can do more of. When players train regularly with the first-team, we find that they have to up their game and they get to know what the standard’s like.

“He’s always been a confident boy and felt that he belongs in that company, which has helped him settle quickly into the first-team environment.

“When you’ve got someone who is consistent each day and doesn’t look out of place in that environment with top-class players, you have to have every confidence that when he does get an opportunity, he’ll be fine.

“He’s going to have some really tough games against some really good opposition. The wingers in that league will be good and some are top Championship and Premier League wingers, so he’s going to get tested.