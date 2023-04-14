Wolves v Brentford preview: Wolves need to make the most of being step ahead

Daniel Podence. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Julen Lopetegui has dragged Wolves off the bottom of the Premier League table since his arrival in November, but with every opportunity they have had to pull away from danger, they have stumbled.

On two separate occasions this season, wins over Liverpool and Spurs were then followed by poor defeats.

Lopetegui managed back-to-back victories over Liverpool and Southampton back in February, before falling to defeat at home to Bournemouth. Last month, a Molineux win over Spurs was followed by losses to Newcastle and Leeds – the latter of which was an exceptionally poor result.

Wolves are embroiled in a nine-team scrap to survive, but once again find themselves in a similar position after the win over Chelsea last time out. Sitting 13th in the league with a four-point gap to the bottom three, Wolves now need to build on their advantage to secure their safety.

Hosting Brentford will still be a tough task, but it offers Wolves the chance to pull away from danger in a month that is crucial to their hopes of avoiding relegation.

The London club arrive at Molineux after another impressive season, with them currently ninth in the division. Despite that, Thomas Frank’s side are winless in their last four league games and have fallen to defeat in the last two, against Manchester United and Newcastle.

Wolves’ success tomorrow will rely on them keeping Brentford’s dangerous forward line quiet – which has proved easier said than done in recent years.

Ivan Toney has often enjoyed playing against Wolves and will offer a stern test to Craig Dawson and Max Kilman, who are likely to line-up at centre-back for Lopetegui’s side. As a result, Toti Gomes keeping his place at left-back would make sense, as he offers a more physical and aerial threat, as Wolves seek to nullify Toney and his attacking colleagues.

Lopetegui will have some decisions to make with his selection, too, with Jonny Castro Otto and Ruben Neves both unavailable, as the pair serve the final game of their suspensions.

However, Daniel Podence will be available after Wolves were granted an extension for their response to the spitting charge aimed at Podence, following an incident with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Podence was originally given until Wednesday to respond to the FA charge, but a two-day extension was granted, meaning the winger has until today to answer.

Wolves are fighting the charge and collecting evidence, with Podence and Lopetegui insisting no spitting took place, after VAR did not punish Podence at the time.

An independent regulatory commission is expected to meet next week, with Podence facing a potential ban, but he will be available for tomorrow’s game.

Opposition view

Brentford have been dealt on a blow on the eve of their trip to Wolves with the new captain Pontus Jansson is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Sweden defender was forced off early on in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle.

The Bees have eight games remaining this season, starting with a trip to Molineux tomorrow, but head coach Thomas Frank offered a negative update when asked about Jansson’s setback.

“It is a hamstring injury,” he said. “It will unfortunately most likely keep him out for the rest of the season so that is of course bad news for us and for Pontus.

“There is a small chance that (he will play again) but a bigger (chance) that he won’t, unfortunately.

“Of course I prefer to have Pontus, no doubt about that, he is our captain and a very important player for us.

“It is a setback for us but it is what it is and we need to deal with it.”

Jansson moved to west London from Leeds in 2019 and his contract expires this summer.

The 32-year-old has scored four goals in 115 appearances for Brentford, who are pushing for a European place, and Frank is keen to tie the former Torino man down to another deal.

“I think that is an ongoing talk we have with him, to find out what is the best decision,” he replied when asked if the injury would impact on contract discussions.

“He has been our captain and leader for years, done a fantastic job, we would like to keep him.