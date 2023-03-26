Dave Edwards gets deserved curtain call in charity match between Wolves and Shrewsbury Town

Dave Edwards and his children Jack and Evie

The former midfielder, who spent the majority of his career at both sides, organised the charity game between former players at Shrewsbury’s Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Edwards played for both teams during the game and scored in Wolves colours as they took a 2-0 lead, before eventually losing 4-3 when former Wolves loanee Grant Holt scored the winner for Shrewsbury with a spectacular chip.

And for Edwards, he also felt the game was an opportunity to say his goodbyes to both sets of fans.

The Wolves team

He said: “It was a really friendly atmosphere and saw two clubs come together. I spent most of my career at the two clubs and from a really selfish point of view, it was so nice to have a bit of a curtain call for my own career.

“I never got the chance at either club to do that. My last season at Shrewsbury was in Covid and at Wolves it all happened so quickly.

“So from a selfish point of view, to be able to put this on and give my thanks to everyone that turned up, that was very special and I can’t thank them enough.

“It was a great game for them to watch too, really entertaining! Thank you to everyone that came.”

The game was in aid of the Shrewsbury Town Foundation and the Little Rascals Foundation, and saw thousands of fans cheer on the two teams – with Matt Jarvis getting the other two goals for Wolves, and Marc Pugh’s brace, either side of Derek Asamoah’s shot, finding the net for Shrewsbury.

Edwards added: “Most importantly, we’ve raised money for two charities, which are really close to my heart.

“I’ve been a trustee of the Shrewsbury Town Foundation for quite a few years and I’ve seen the work they do in the community. It’s unbelievable. They’re a community football club and that’s a big part of it. The money they get will go towards their disability provision, which is something I’m really passionate about.

Dave Edwards

“The Little Rascals Foundation helps children with disabilities and this money will hopefully be enough to build a sensory room on their site. That was the main driver. Unfortunately we had to move sites after our lease ran out and we had a sensory room that that was used so much. The new site hasn’t got that.

“The cost is probably £15,000 and hopefully this will make a big dent in that. It makes it all worthwhile.”

There was also a surprise visit from ex-England star Joe Hart, who started his career at home town club Shrewsbury in 2003.

Edwards said: “Joe is a very, very good friend of mine and when I said about doing this event he said he’d definitely come down. He’s donated some money to the cause as well, so it’s great to see him.

The Shrewsbury team

“The Shrewsbury lads were delighted to see him as well. He brought all his family down to a club that means a lot to him.

“It’s just a shame it wasn’t a couple of years later and maybe he could have played as well, but of course he’s still playing at such a high level.