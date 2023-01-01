Wolves 0 Manchester United 1 – Player ratings

Ruben Neves. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

A wonderful save in the first half was matched by some other big moments that deserved more.

Nelson Semedo - 4

Semedo made a good start to the game but after his atrocious back pass, he struggled.

Nathan Collins - 8

Collins put in a commanding display. He was unfortunate for the goal and let down by his full-back.

Max Kilman - 7

An improved performance from Kilman who looked far more assured than in previous games.

Hugo Bueno - 7

Bueno was another that made an improvement on his Everton display. He got into plenty of good attacking positions and defended well against tricky forwards.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves almost notched with a superb free-kick, but overall his passing was uncharacteristically poor. It was a disappointing day at the office for someone of his talent.

Matheus Nunes - 7

Playing in a deeper position, this was perhaps Nunes’ best display in a Wolves shirt. If he continues to feature in that position, he could shine.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

Hwang popped up in good positions early on but then faded. He was far too quiet, again, when Wolves needed him.

Joao Moutinho - 6

Playing slightly out of position, Moutinho worked hard and linked up play well at times.

Daniel Podence - 5

Podence was too quiet for large parts of the game when Wolves needed him to influence proceedings. He has the ability to do more.

Diego Costa - 5

Costa had some good chances but spurned them. He did look slightly more mobile but is not offering Wolves enough.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Costa, 45), 6, Jonny Castro Otto (for Semedo, 64), 4, Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Bueno, 73), Toti Gomes (for Moutinho, 73), Raul Jimenez (for Podence, 80).