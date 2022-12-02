Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan aiming to kick on after ticking Premier League box

Connor Ronan (Getty)

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult road to making his first Premier League appearance but on Saturday, November 5, 2022 that moment finally came.

Born in Rochdale and coming through the club’s youth ranks, Ronan was signed by Wolves as a 16-year-old before eventually making his first senior appearance in the Championship under Paul Lambert in December 2016.

He made a handful of appearances that season, including in huge FA Cup ties with Liverpool and Chelsea, before making seven more appearances under Nuno Espirito Santo in the the following season up until January.

Ronan came on for Wolves in a 0-0 draw with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, which they lost on penalties on October 24, 2017,

His next time in old gold would be five years later.

“It’s unbelievable,” Ronan said.

“I don’t know how long it’s been since I last played for Wolves, but I’ve been waiting a while to come back and get a chance around the first team again.

“It started in pre-season when I got a chance and I’ve just kept patient. I’ve played in the under-21s games when I’ve needed to and I’ve bided my time for my chance.

“It was only a few minutes but I want to try and kick on from that. I’m buzzing.”

Ronan may not have had that opportunity had it not been for former head coach Bruno Lage.

With Wolves open to selling Ronan in the summer, and several clubs in Scotland interested in his signature, it was Lage that insisted he stay with the team. He saw potential in the midfielder and wanted him around the squad.

So what did Ronan make of it when Lage was sacked?

“It’s part of football,” he added.

“You always have to be prepared for things like that to happen.

“It’s part of being a player. You have to get in front of the manager, try and impress and if you’re his cup of tea, that’s great.

“If you’re not, then you have to try and find the manager who you suit and who you’ll play under.”

Following Lage’s sacking, despite not making an appearance under him, Ronan’s chances became even slimmer when Steve Davis took over as interim head coach.

Davis quickly moved academy prospect Joe Hodge ahead of him in the pecking order and he was often chosen ahead of Ronan to make the squad, as well as a handful of substitute appearances.

Ronan did go on to start against Leeds in the Carabao Cup, and he was full of praise for how Davis handled the situation.

Ronan said: “The relationship has been quite transparent. It’s been good, in the sense that if I’ve gone to see him about certain things and asked him what I needed to do to get in the team, he’s always been upfront and honest about that.

“I also owe him a big thanks for giving me my debut.

“It was a bit surreal really (to start against Leeds). It’s been five years since I started out there so it was nice to get out there again in front of the Wolves fans.”

Ronan talks confidently and positively about the last few months on the fringes.

During his years away from Molineux he had six loan spells of contrasting success. His time at St Mirren last season was by far his most lucrative, with eight goals and five assists.

And the midfielder believes his positive outlook comes down to his experiences at home and abroad while on-loan.

“That’s down to all the different experiences I’ve had through different loans,” he said.

“I’ve gone on-loan and done really well and then gone on-loan and not played as much as I’d like.

“All that gives you the experience as a professional footballer. I feel like I’m ready for whatever comes my way now.”

Coming next is a new manager to impress. Julen Lopetegui arrives with a clean slate and an opportunity for Ronan to get more minutes – while the January transfer market may open some doors.

“My plan is to take each game as it comes. It would be nice to get more minutes and pick up that experience.

“You have to train well to earn your chance and earn that trust.

“I haven’t really thought too much about January.

“I’m going to try and get more minutes first and then re-assess. I’m happy to take it game by game.”

Regardless of where his future lies, Ronan can now call himself a Premier League footballer.

After the game against Brighton where he made his debut, former midfielder Dave Edwards greeted Ronan in the tunnel.

Edwards was on media duties for the game but took time to chat to his former team-mate and pass on the advice that helped him in his formative years.

“I saw him a few weeks ago at the training ground, which was nice,” Ronan said.

“Seeing him again, he congratulated me and said ‘no-one can ever take that away from you’.