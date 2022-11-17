Raul Jimenez plays first match since August in pre-World Cup friendly for Mexico

Raul Jimenez played his first match since August after coming on as a substitute for Mexico on Wednesday night

The 31-year-old has not kicked a ball for his club since August 31 and completed some of his rehabilitation in his homeland with the national team doctors, as well as Wolves' medical staff.

Jimenez has been named in Mexico's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar despite two-and-a-half months on the sidelines.

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has said he does not think Jimenez should go to the World Cup but understands the striker's desire to represent his nation on the biggest stage.

He played the entire second half in last night's warm-up friendly against Sweden in Spain, which Mexico lost 2-1 courtesy of a late goal.

Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino said after the game last night: “Today's substitutions were pre-established. They had nothing to do with what was happening in the match. We wanted to see some players with minutes, and I am happy with what has happened in the last 15 days.

"I want to highlight that Raúl Jiménez played for 45 minutes."

Newly-appointed Molineux boss Lopetegui has admitted his concern about the situation.

He said: “He is not fit at this moment because he has been injured and he hasn’t played any minutes for two or three very important months.

“I understand, of course, that players want to go to the World Cup. I understand the country puts pressure on them to go

“But in the end you have to be able to play well and you have to show this in your club team first. That is my impression, this is my thought. But he decided to go. Mexico decided to call him up.