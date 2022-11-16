Goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts to stay on with Wolves

Tony Roberts (Getty)

The Welshman, who is now with his country’s national team in Qatar for the World Cup, joined Wolves as part of Bruno Lage’s backroom staff 18 months ago.

He was the only member of the team to remain at the club when Lage was sacked and has worked with interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins over the last six weeks.

His future has been uncertain since Lopetegui was announced as the new head coach, but it is understood he was keen to meet Roberts before making a decision, after he did not name a goalkeeping coach as part of his backroom team.

Roberts is popular among the players and highly regarded at the club, and now, Lopetegui has revealed that Roberts will stay with Wolves.

“Tony is staying with us,” he said. “He is experienced, he is a positive man and he has a good energy. I want this type of energy around me, that’s for sure.

“I have spoken with all the staff and they helped a lot. They told me key information about all the players and the situation for us, for me and my staff it’s very important.”

Alongside the six staff members that joined Lopetegui, the club is also expected to name another fitness coach in due course. Among the backroom team is Fran Garagarza, who spent 10 years as sporting director at Spanish club Eibar and joins Wolves as technical advisor.

He is an appointment by Lopetegui as part of his staff, and not an appointment by Wolves, but the head coach has confirmed he will work alongside his son and performance analyst Daniel Lopetegui, on scouting and recruitment.

When asked how involved he will be in recruitment, Lopetegui said: “Of course I want to be aware. I trust in all the staff in this area but I aim to be aware about those decisions.

“Daniel Lopetegui, my son, and Fran Garagarza will help the scouting area with information to have the best information to sign players and sign the future players for the academy and going forward.

“I have known Fran for 15 years.”

Lopetegui has made it clear that he wants additions in the January transfer window, but was coy when asked what areas he wants to strengthen.

“Yes (I know what positions I want), but that is not information for you,” he laughed.