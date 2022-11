New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui arrives at Compton ahead of his first day at Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on November 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss had initially turned down the chance to take over from Bruno Lage - but last week the club announced he has now agreed to step into the Wolves dugout.

He arrived in the UK on Friday and met players and staff at the training ground - and will be in the stands for tomorrow's clash with Arsenal.

Check out some of the pictures of Lopetegui's arrival:

